iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.39

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 140210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,230,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

