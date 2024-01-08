iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $35,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.86. 2,149,855 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

