iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.45

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 2465482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.86.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

