iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $57,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $77.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

