iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.26

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.26 and last traded at $156.21, with a volume of 195501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.64.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

