iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.91

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.91 and last traded at $146.85, with a volume of 1165921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.75.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,131,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.