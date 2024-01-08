iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.47

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 61638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $835.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

