iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.35

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.35 and last traded at $101.33, with a volume of 309733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

