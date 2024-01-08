iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. 655,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,857. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

