iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.11

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 182972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $577.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

