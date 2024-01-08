iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Trimmed by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $259.68. The company had a trading volume of 463,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,800. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.99 and its 200 day moving average is $245.25. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

