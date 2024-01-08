iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.62. The company had a trading volume of 913,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.61 and a 200-day moving average of $279.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.92 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.