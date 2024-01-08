iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,537,000 after buying an additional 614,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

