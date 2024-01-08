iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.78. 3,070,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

