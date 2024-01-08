iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Steph & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Steph & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,539,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,010,367. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

