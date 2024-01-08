iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,789 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWM traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $194.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,260,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,679,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

