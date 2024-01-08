iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.57

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 97165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $825.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.