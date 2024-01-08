iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.80

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 183611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $175,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

