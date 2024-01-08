iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.21. 2,137,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

