iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.22. 6,422,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,855,781. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

