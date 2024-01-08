iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 684.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,269 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $73,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,906,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,329. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

