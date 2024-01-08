iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $173.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,325. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $175.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

