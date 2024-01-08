iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.51. 23,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.