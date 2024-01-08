iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.60

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.60 and last traded at $122.37, with a volume of 778705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

