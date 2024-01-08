iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.17

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.17 and last traded at $294.13, with a volume of 33418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.56.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.