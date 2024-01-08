iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.17

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.17 and last traded at $294.13, with a volume of 33418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

