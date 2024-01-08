iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.59

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.56, with a volume of 1051251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

