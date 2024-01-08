iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.51

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.51 and last traded at $112.79, with a volume of 46027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.93.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

