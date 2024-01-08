iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,589 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.