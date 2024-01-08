iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.66

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.63, with a volume of 110168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.47.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

