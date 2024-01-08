iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.53

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.53 and last traded at $258.74, with a volume of 146204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.72.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,417,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.