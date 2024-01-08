iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.53

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.53 and last traded at $258.74, with a volume of 146204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.72.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44.
Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
