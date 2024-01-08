iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 196.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,256. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $398.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.14.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

