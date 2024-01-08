Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.73.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

