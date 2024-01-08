Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 761,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 788,302 shares.The stock last traded at $48.34 and had previously closed at $48.30.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

