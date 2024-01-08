Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.95

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 1837296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,000 shares of company stock worth $6,056,400. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Janus International Group by 7,025.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus International Group by 259.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

