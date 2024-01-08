Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 2652166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 148,306 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

