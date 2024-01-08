Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

JEF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,023. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

