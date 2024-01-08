JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-7% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,603,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,201,279. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,337,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 998,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

