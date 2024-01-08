John L. Brottem Sells 7,344 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $40,318.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,950.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ OM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Outset Medical
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Outset Medical
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.