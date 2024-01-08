Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

