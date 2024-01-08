Joule Financial LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.68. 63,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,979. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.27 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

