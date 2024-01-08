Joule Financial LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

CMI stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.28. 251,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $234.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

