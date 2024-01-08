Joule Financial LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.86. 2,536,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,305,298 shares of company stock worth $178,852,472. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

