Joule Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,684 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Get Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $58.09. 7,898,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.