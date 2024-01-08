Joule Financial LLC Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,842,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,127,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,595,000.

VPU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.94. 172,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,910. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $157.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.42. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

