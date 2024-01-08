Joule Financial LLC Buys 511 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,395,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,467,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average of $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $268.97 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

