Joule Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Joule Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.31. 445,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,024. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

