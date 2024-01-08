Joule Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VGT traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $473.41. 462,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,116. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $321.28 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

