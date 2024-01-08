Joule Financial LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $14.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $899.11. The stock had a trading volume of 429,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $924.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

