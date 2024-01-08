Joule Financial LLC Sells 3,415 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 80,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.03. 8,145,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,607. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.