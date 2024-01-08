Joule Financial LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,670,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $441,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 352,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 1,722,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

